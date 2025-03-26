Connect with us

Promotions

From Classic to Iconic: Discover Polo's Journey to being crowned as Luxury Brand of the Decade

Cuisine Events Promotions

Share The Good this Ramadan with Knorr’s 30 Days Good Challenge, Live Cooking Sessions, and the Good Bus

Events Promotions

The Future Is Her Foundation & Stephanie Coker Raise Awareness on PCOS | Find Out More

Promotions

inDrive Honors Abuja Drivers for Outstanding Service During Ramadan

Events News Promotions

Guinness Nigeria and Bature Brewery Bring Irish Spirit to Lagos for St. Patrick’s Day

Events Promotions

NIVEA Announced as Headline Sponsor for Zikoko's HERtitude 2025

Events News Promotions

Inside Promasidor’s Role in Ekiti’s Agricultural and Industrial Expansion

Living News Promotions

Movement: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Debuts Their Community Issue

Inspired News Promotions

Meet the 9 Women Redefining Discovery and Experience in Lagos with Awari

Promotions

Cascador and NSIA Partner to Accelerate Innovation and Scale Nigerian Businesses

Promotions

From Classic to Iconic: Discover Polo’s Journey to being crowned as Luxury Brand of the Decade

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

L-R: Executive Director, Polo, Jennifer Obayuwana; General Editor/Group COO, Marketing Edge Publications, Amos Oladele; and Founder and Managing Director, Polo, John Obayuwana receiving The EDGE Awards for the Outstanding Brand Personality of the Decade and the Outstanding Luxury Brand (Polo) of the Decade at the Polo Towers in Lagos recently.

Polo has received a new recognition, underscoring its role in Nigeria’s luxury retail sector. Marketing Edge, a leading marketing and advertising publication, named Polo the Luxury Brand of the Decade in acknowledgment of its long-standing presence and influence.

For over three decades, Polo has operated in the luxury retail space, offering a curated selection of high-end timepieces and fine jewellery. The brand is also known for its aftersales service, industry expertise, and focus on delivering a refined customer experience.

Further underscoring this achievement, Polo’s Managing Director, John Obayuwana, was named Luxury Personality of the Decade, a testament to his leadership and impact on the evolution of luxury in Nigeria and West Africa.

The award ceremony, held at Polo Towers in Lagos, was more than a celebration—it was a validation of the passion, precision, and commitment that have defined Polo’s journey.

As Polo embraces this honour, it remains dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new standards, ensuring its legacy continues to inspire the next generation of luxury connoisseurs.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php