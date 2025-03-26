From Classic to Iconic: Discover Polo’s Journey to being crowned as Luxury Brand of the Decade

Polo has received a new recognition, underscoring its role in Nigeria’s luxury retail sector. Marketing Edge, a leading marketing and advertising publication, named Polo the Luxury Brand of the Decade in acknowledgment of its long-standing presence and influence.

For over three decades, Polo has operated in the luxury retail space, offering a curated selection of high-end timepieces and fine jewellery. The brand is also known for its aftersales service, industry expertise, and focus on delivering a refined customer experience.

Further underscoring this achievement, Polo’s Managing Director, John Obayuwana, was named Luxury Personality of the Decade, a testament to his leadership and impact on the evolution of luxury in Nigeria and West Africa.

The award ceremony, held at Polo Towers in Lagos, was more than a celebration—it was a validation of the passion, precision, and commitment that have defined Polo’s journey.

As Polo embraces this honour, it remains dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new standards, ensuring its legacy continues to inspire the next generation of luxury connoisseurs.

