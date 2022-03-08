Hearty Cheers as PoloLuxury becomes Official Timekeeper of Lagos International Polo Tournament 2022

As the Official Timekeeper of the prestigious Lagos International Polo Tournament, PoloLuxury brings to the iconic game over three decades of experience in delivering precise and reliable results.

PoloLuxury, one of Nigeria’s foremost connoisseurs of luxury today signed a sponsorship agreement as the Official Timekeeper for the Lagos International Tournament, 2022. With a wealth of experience in sports timekeeping, Polo enjoys extraordinary visibility at the tournament as it records the dreams of athletes who have travelled from far and wide to compete for glory.

The ‘Game of Kings’ as it is popularly called, the Lagos International Polo Tournament has become the flagship of polo competition from Nigeria and across the world. Received into Lagos, Nigeria with great passion, the game has continued to attract the country’s royalty, elites, politicians and other highly influential dignitaries. Through numerous sponsorships, the game has developed tremendously over the years with expansions into the northern and southern parts of the country.

John Obayuwana, Polo said,

“PoloLuxury is proud to celebrate and honour our longstanding relationship with Polo, the King of Sports. The core values of the game; integrity, quality, teamwork, and commitment resonate with the values of PoloLuxury.”

PoloLuxury is the official and authorized retailer for some of the most prestigious Swiss watch brands in the world which include Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, Longines, IWC, among others.

Sponsored Content