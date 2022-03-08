Connect with us

Promotions

Hearty Cheers as PoloLuxury becomes Official Timekeeper of Lagos International Polo Tournament 2022

Promotions

To Celebrate International Women's Day 2022, Triller Joins #BreakTheBias 'Making Gender Bias History' Campaign

Promotions

Explore & Pre-order the newly-launched ASUS Series Here

Events Promotions

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Sadiya Umar Farouq, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole set to Speak at the Access Bank International Women's Day Conference | Register Here

Promotions

CN to the Rescue is Back for Season 2

Promotions

There is so much to be Won in the First Bank Verve Card Transact and Win Promo | Here is how to Join

Nollywood Promotions

Showmax is Celebrating IWD 2022 by turning the Spotlight on Women in Nollywood

Promotions

Get ready for unending Fun as "Come Play Naija" Show debuts on Africa Magic

Events Promotions

Lush Hair has Empowered over 500 Youth with its 3-Day Free Styling Workshop in Asaba

Promotions

Marketsquare is set to bring Exquisite Shopping Experience to Maryland

Promotions

Hearty Cheers as PoloLuxury becomes Official Timekeeper of Lagos International Polo Tournament 2022

Published

4 hours ago

 on

As the Official Timekeeper of the prestigious Lagos International Polo Tournament, PoloLuxury brings to the iconic game over three decades of experience in delivering precise and reliable results.

PoloLuxury, one of Nigeria’s foremost connoisseurs of luxury today signed a sponsorship agreement as the Official Timekeeper for the Lagos International Tournament, 2022. With a wealth of experience in sports timekeeping, Polo enjoys extraordinary visibility at the tournament as it records the dreams of athletes who have travelled from far and wide to compete for glory.

The ‘Game of Kings’ as it is popularly called, the Lagos International Polo Tournament has become the flagship of polo competition from Nigeria and across the world. Received into Lagos, Nigeria with great passion, the game has continued to attract the country’s royalty, elites, politicians and other highly influential dignitaries. Through numerous sponsorships, the game has developed tremendously over the years with expansions into the northern and southern parts of the country.

John Obayuwana, Polo said,

 “PoloLuxury is proud to celebrate and honour our longstanding relationship with Polo, the King of Sports. The core values of the game; integrity, quality, teamwork, and commitment resonate with the values of PoloLuxury.”

PoloLuxury is the official and authorized retailer for some of the most prestigious Swiss watch brands in the world which include Rolex, Cartier, Piaget, Chopard, Longines, IWC, among others.

Sponsored Content

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Dating With Self Confidence

Rita Chidinma: How Difficult Can Motherhood Get?

Adebayo Adeleke: Building Better Opportunities For Women in Business

Mz Chizzy: Six Little Blunders to Avoid in Canada

BN Book Review: Singular by Adefunke Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php