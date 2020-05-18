Connect with us

Events

Polo Luxury Group kicks off Initiative to support Essential Frontline Workers during the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

Events

Get your Teenagers Inspired & Motivated at the Virtual Edition of the Africa Teens Summit | Registration is On

Events

The New Infinix Note 7 is not just Masterfully Designed but Stylishly launched Online with your Favourite Celebrities

Events

Dettol supports Kano Residents With Sanitization Products

Events

Flour Mills of Nigeria donates Medical Supplies worth over $1.5 million to combat COVID-19

Events

Infinix Mobility joins Hands with the Lagos State SDG Department to cater for 2,000 Households amidst COVID-19

Events

itel Mobile & Lagos Food Bank Come together to support Ipaja Community through its #LoveAlwaysOn CSR Initiative

Events

WIMBIZ kicks off its COVID-19 Relief Project in Several Communities in Nigeria

Events

To cushion the Effects of COVID-19, IDL contributes N40 million worth of Relief Materials to Lagos & Ogun state

Events

You can't Miss FirstBank's Virtual Business Clinic to support SMEs with Essential Skills & Information | Today, May 7th

Events

Polo Luxury Group kicks off Initiative to support Essential Frontline Workers during the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Polo Luxury Group Covid-19 relief outreach Led by its Executive Director, Jennifer Obayuwana at Mushin, Lagos

In a bid to support the efforts of the Federal and Lagos State governments to cater to the needs of Nigerians most vulnerable to the COVID-19 scourge, food items, and essential commodities were distributed to members of the Nigerian Police Force resident at the Ikeja Police College by a delegation from Polo Limited.

The initiative by Nigeria’s foremost luxury and lifestyle company, Polo Limited falls in alignment with its multi-level approach geared at providing assistance to frontline workers whose means of livelihood have been deeply affected by the various lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos State.

Cross-section of the Polo Luxury Group Team

Speaking during the visit, John Obayuwana, Managing Director of the Group, expressed appreciation to the frontline workers for their tireless and unrelenting efforts to enforce Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control prevention guidelines by members of the society in containing the contamination and spread of the Coronavirus disease.

John Obayuwana also called out to other business entities operating in the region to live up to their Corporate Social Responsibility obligations to the society at large by also reaching out to members of the community most hit by the crisis.

Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana (Center) during the Organizations’ Covid-19 relief outreach at the Police College in Ikeja

In a statement to the Lagos State government, the Group’s Executive Director, Jennifer Obayuwana commended all key stakeholders at the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and worldwide for their courage and service to humanity.

Polo Luxury Group’s Covid-19 relief outreach to the Elderly at Ebute Metta area

Receiving the donations, Welfare and Women Leader, Ofem, expressed her gratitude to the Polo Luxury team for their thoughtful support and encouragement, stating that such a loving gesture would strengthen their resolve to remain steadfast in their efforts to continue to maintain law, order, and security in the country despite the scourge.

(L-R): Managing Director, Polo Luxury Group, John Obayuwana; Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana and Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile at the fourth Estate in Alausa Ikeja

(L-R): Assistant Secretary, Lagos State governor’s office correspondents, Tochukwu Ilodigwe; Vice Chairman, Lagos State governor’s office correspondents, Akindele Adeola and Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana

Polo Luxury Group Covid-19 relief outreach at Makoko, Lagos

Polo Luxury Group’s Covid-19 relief outreach at Agege & Iju area

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Online Learning or Home Schooling?

Lawyer & Digital Entrepreneur ‘Fred Oyetayo of Fresible is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Are You Young & Ambitious Looking to Get on the Home Ownership Ladder?

Osayi Lasisi: How To Sell your Products and Services Faster Using Affiliate Programs

Nigerians Can’t Seem To Catch a Break From a Cycle of Despair & Hopelessness
Advertisement
css.php