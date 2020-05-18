Polo Luxury Group kicks off Initiative to support Essential Frontline Workers during the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

In a bid to support the efforts of the Federal and Lagos State governments to cater to the needs of Nigerians most vulnerable to the COVID-19 scourge, food items, and essential commodities were distributed to members of the Nigerian Police Force resident at the Ikeja Police College by a delegation from Polo Limited.

The initiative by Nigeria’s foremost luxury and lifestyle company, Polo Limited falls in alignment with its multi-level approach geared at providing assistance to frontline workers whose means of livelihood have been deeply affected by the various lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Lagos State.

Speaking during the visit, John Obayuwana, Managing Director of the Group, expressed appreciation to the frontline workers for their tireless and unrelenting efforts to enforce Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control prevention guidelines by members of the society in containing the contamination and spread of the Coronavirus disease.

John Obayuwana also called out to other business entities operating in the region to live up to their Corporate Social Responsibility obligations to the society at large by also reaching out to members of the community most hit by the crisis.

In a statement to the Lagos State government, the Group’s Executive Director, Jennifer Obayuwana commended all key stakeholders at the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and worldwide for their courage and service to humanity.

Receiving the donations, Welfare and Women Leader, Ofem, expressed her gratitude to the Polo Luxury team for their thoughtful support and encouragement, stating that such a loving gesture would strengthen their resolve to remain steadfast in their efforts to continue to maintain law, order, and security in the country despite the scourge.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content