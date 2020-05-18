Hurray! Heineken announces Yemi Wumi as the Winner of the Heineken Design Contest 🎉

After an exciting month of inspiring and creative designs for the Heineken Design Contest, Yemi Wumi (@yemi_wumi) stole the hearts of the jury with her sustainability-themed design as she emerged winner of the contest.

Yemi and the other nine finalists of the contest were announced during an Instagram Live session on May 15th, 2020.

Yemi’s winning designs creatively tapped into the cultural assets of Ankara and Aso Oke prints, showing her versatile craftsmanship.

The Instagram Live session was hosted by Creative Director and Style Connaisseur, Angel Obasi. Members of the jury; CEO, Style House Files, Omoyemi Akerele; Founder of Orange Culture, Adebayo Oke-Lawal; CEO, EML Nigeria, Elizabeth Elohor, and the Heineken Global Director of Design and Sustainability, Mark Van Iterson also made guest appearances.

As a part of the competition, upcoming fashion designers were expected to uniquely show the use of embroidery, weaving, spinning, and customization in their entries, keeping in mind the theme, ‘Africa Shaping Fashions Future’. Participants were also asked to demonstrate how they will incorporate sustainability in their designs.

As promised, the winner; Yemi Wumi gets to showcase her Heineken® Collection at the prestigious Heineken® Lagos Fashion Week runway later in the year. She and the other contest finalists will also receive front row tickets and backstage all-access passes, as well as exclusive invitations to HLFW pre-events and after-parties.

To empower and encourage upcoming African fashion designers and give them a chance to show their unique talent to the world at large, Heineken championed the design contest to give designers an opportunity to showcase their designs to the world.

Heineken Nigeria has earned a stellar record of delivering super exciting experiences for its consumers by supporting things the brand is passionate about. Through the years, the brand has gradually carved a strong niche in the minds of fashion lovers, not just in the country, but across the continent by celebrating the originality of African fashion designers.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content