A Toast to the Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience at the 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Three weekends in succession, from February 3rd to February 17th, saw the return of the Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience at the heart of the 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament. The Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience, widely regarded as the highlight of the polo season, exceeded all expectations by drawing an impressive cast of celebrities, influencers, polo enthusiasts, and well-known Lagos socialites.

Embracing the theme “Be Solaire,” guests showed up decked up in vivid colours and patterns, creating the ideal atmosphere for an amazing event. The charming sun garden area made the ideal background for shooting amazing moments against a picturesque panorama.





Guests enjoyed the polo matches from a luxurious garden lounge under the shimmering VIP marquee, providing a perfect view on the outdoor terrace. The air was filled with the clinking of glasses as attendees savoured the finest Veuve Clicquot champagne and indulged in delectable canapes meticulously curated by renowned chefs.

The atmosphere changed to a vibrant nightlife experience as the sun descended. Every day concluded in a crescendo of music and celebration at the after-party, which included the greatest of Nigerian entertainment talent, including DJ Crowd Controller, DJ Cypha, DJ Cy, DJ Tough and DJ 67, supported by the vivacious hype man Jimmie Akinsola.





The event was further enhanced by the glamorous presence of celebrities and influencers, including Diane Russet, Dare Art-Alade, Praise, Chioma Ikokwu, Neo Akpofure, Beauty Tukura, Angel Obasi, Akin Faminu, Saskay, and more.

An iconic celebration of Veuve Clicquot’s solaire culture, the Veuve Clicquot VIP Experience at the 2024 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament was more than just an event—it was a place to see and be seen. The excitement for the upcoming year’s event grows as the memories of the event continue to reverberate.

About Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot is a renowned champagne house with a rich history of excellence and innovation. Established in 1772, it has become synonymous with luxury, celebration, and the art of living.





