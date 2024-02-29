BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Career Upgrade Session

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Paint and Sip

Date: Friday, February 15 – Monday, March 4, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Geobajas Hotels Ijebu Imusin

RSVP: HERE



Thriving Women Conference

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024 – Friday, March 22, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: HERE

BIT 1.0

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Princess Alexandria Auditorium, UNN

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Singles Party

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM

Venue: Lush Gardens (First Gate, Circular Road. Elekahia Housing Estate, PH)

RSVP: HERE



Comfort Food

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Flat 16, 16 Kofo Abayomi ST, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bomfit Experience



Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM

Venue: Eko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.