BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Career Upgrade Session 

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Paint and Sip

Date: Friday, February 15 – Monday, March 4, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM
VenueGeobajas Hotels Ijebu Imusin
RSVPHERE


Thriving Women Conference

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024 – Friday, March 22, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE

BIT 1.0

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Princess Alexandria Auditorium, UNN
RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Ridim & Kulture/BoyAkanni & Friends In Tune

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 6:30 PM.
Venue11, Adeboye Sholanke street, Allen road Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE

Amapiano District

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 8 PM
VenueThe Good Village
RSVP: HERE

First Fridays

Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Lagos Island
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Singles Party

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM
Venue: Lush Gardens (First Gate, Circular Road. Elekahia Housing Estate, PH)
RSVP: HERE


Comfort Food 

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Flat 16, 16 Kofo Abayomi ST, VI, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Bomfit Experience

Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM
VenueEko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVPHERE

 

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

