Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Career Upgrade Session
Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Paint and Sip
Date: Friday, February 15 – Monday, March 4, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM
Venue: Geobajas Hotels Ijebu Imusin
RSVP: HERE
Thriving Women Conference
Date: Friday, February 23, 2024 – Friday, March 22, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE
BIT 1.0
Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Princess Alexandria Auditorium, UNN
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 6:30 PM.
Venue: 11, Adeboye Sholanke street, Allen road Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria
RSVP: HERE
Amapiano District
Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: The Good Village
RSVP: HERE
First Fridays
Date: Friday, March 1, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Lagos Island
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Singles Party
Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024
Time: 5:30 PM
Venue: Lush Gardens (First Gate, Circular Road. Elekahia Housing Estate, PH)
RSVP: HERE
Comfort Food
Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Flat 16, 16 Kofo Abayomi ST, VI, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Bomfit Experience
Date: Saturday, February 3, 2024 – Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM
Venue: Eko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.