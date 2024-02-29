Circle Mall: A Vibrant Center for Shopping and Leisure in Lekki

Since its grand reopening in October 2022, Circle Mall has become one of the prime destinations for those looking for shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle options in Lekki, Lagos. Home to a diverse array of retail outlets, dining establishments, and recreational activities, Circle Mall aims to provide exceptional visit for everyone.

With new brands such as Yves Rocher, Adidas, Puma, Nike, Krispy Kreme, Dodo Pizza, and Captains Cafeteria, joining the current mix of stores, their selection now caters to a broader range of shoppers, offering the latest in fashion, dining, fast-food and entertainment trends.

This Valentine’s season, Circle Mall transformed into a love haven, adorned with decorations to create a romantic ambiance. They celebrated by treating their visitors to a variety of special offers and goodies, providing a unique shopping experience that visitors will not forget in a hurry.

Damola, a patron who visited Circle Mall during the Valentine campaign week, remarked, ‘It was Circle Mall that gave me my first Valentine’s gift,’ echoing sentiments of appreciation.

We are elated to see Circle Mall thrive as a dynamic hub for shopping, entertainment, and leisure, stated Omotola Ayodeji, Marketing Manager for Circle Mall.

Kayode Ibidamitan, the Centre Manager, shared his enthusiasm regarding Circle Mall’s success as a vibrant centre for shopping, entertainment, and leisure.

Our dedication to offering a diverse range of experiences to our guests is steadfast, and we are thrilled to continue providing memorable moments that surpass expectations for everyone who comes in.

With ample parking, well-maintained facilities, and a diverse array of shops ranging from groceries to apparel, Circle Mall is a great destination for shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle activities in Lekki, Lagos.

For additional information, please visit the website or follow Circle Mall on Instagram @circlemall and Facebook @circlemalllekki.

Sponsored Content