Lanre Olusola, Michelle McKinney Hammond & Tim Storey Team up to present Your VVIP Pass to Success at The Uncommon Mindset | June 6th

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people have become hostages to anxiety, fear, and worry, which studies have confirmed is more dangerous than the virus itself. The invisible enemy (the coronavirus) like any other virus is slowly invading our most powerful tool – Our Minds, and affecting our productivity, performance, and profitability.

To help people deal with the ultimate effects of this virus, Lanre Olusola, Michelle McKinney Hammond and Tim Storey – 3 of the world’s most prominent names in coaching and human development and empowerment – have merged their extraordinary intellect to create this timely program – A life-transforming masterclass series, The Power of the Uncommon Mind Series.

There will be 3 of these masterclasses in 2020, the first of which will hold on Saturday the 6th of June with the 2nd and 3rd editions billed for August and October 2020 respectively.

Themed The Uncommon Mindset–Your VVIP Pass to Success, the June masterclass is designed to equip you for life, relationship, career, financial success, and more. It aims to help you break free from the paralytic effect of the current uncertain times so that you can transition from a mindset of survival to success and ultimately, significance.

During this first Uncommon Mindset – Your VVIP Pass to Success, masterclass, Michelle McKinney Hammond, Lanre Olusola, and Tim Storey will be helping you develop the Authentic, Transformational and Miraculous (ATM) MINDSET.

The ATM MINDSET is your VVIP ticket out of pain to pleasure; lack to prosperity; fear to courage; anxiety to peace; uncertainty to certainty and so much more!



Details:

Date: Saturday, June 6th, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (GMT+1)

Venue: The masterclass link will be sent to registered participants

To register now, please click bit.ly/uncommonseries

Investment – $50

Participants will receive free resources worth over $50 from the speakers.

Michelle will be talking about the authentic mindset, Lanre about the transformational mindset, and Tim about the miraculous mindset. Special guests: entrepreneur extraordinaire and CEO of EbonyLife TV Mo Abudu will be sharing practically about the winning & audacious mindset; while award-winning Ghanaian Actor Majid Michel will be talking about the leadership mindset.

The Uncommon Mindset Masterclass is brought to you by Renowned international speaker, bestselling author, relationship expert and life coach, Michelle McKinney Hammond; Acclaimed American author, speaker, and life coach associated with global names such as Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West, Steve Harvey, etc.; Tim Storey; and celebrated behavioral change and transformational catalyst, recognized for pioneering the life coaching industry in Nigeria, Lanre Olusola.

Register now at bit.ly/uncommonseries and follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #UncommonMindset

