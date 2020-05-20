Strategist Florence San of Ren San & Co is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Developing a business is one of the most important ingredients in helping an organisation achieve its set goals and reach its intended target market. Many organisations do not get to the peak of their potentials because they don’t have a relatable brand due to miscommunication of their intent.

Our #BellaNaijaWCW this week, Florence San has identified this existent gap and is contributing her expertise to the industry by creating powerful and actionable strategies for individuals and corporate brands.

Florence, a strategist is the Chief Operation Officer at Ren San & Co, a strategy development firm which specialises in assisting brands in reaching their absolute potential. Ren San & Co sets out competencies, provides direct leadership and strategic plan development for individuals, businesses and organisations.

Ren San & Co has executed winning strategies while working with individuals, SMEs and multinationals including Tots Toys, Reedas, Swissotel Hotels & Resorts (Singapore), Wharekauhau Country Estate (New Zealand), Style Temple, Kanu Heart Foundation, Toke Makinwa and much more.

Florence is also an advocate against child sexual exploitation and child early forced marriage. She has worked with Girl Not Bride in the past and still works closely with Cephas, a charity in Nigeria.

Florence understands the need to have a safe place that impacts and equips women to bloom internally and externally. She decided to start hosting an annual event – Thrive – in 2017 to bridge the gap between women and the right resources and communities to help them succeed. Till date, Thrive has impacted over a thousand women.

We celebrate Florence for her passion for personal and brand development and creating a business out of it, and we’re rooting for her.