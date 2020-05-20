Connect with us

Career Features Inspired

Strategist Florence San of Ren San & Co is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Events

Lanre Olusola, Michelle McKinney Hammond & Tim Storey Team up to present Your VVIP Pass to Success at The Uncommon Mindset | June 6th

Career Features

Dienye Diri: These Skills Will Help You Get into the Workforce Efficiently

Career Features Inspired

Lawyer & Digital Entrepreneur 'Fred Oyetayo of Fresible is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Career Features

Osayi Lasisi: How To Sell your Products and Services Faster Using Affiliate Programs

Career

FCMB offers Innovative & Value-added Offerings to Entrepreneurs through its 'Top-5-In-5' Initiative

Career

FirstBank continues to set the Pace Financially as it's Cardholders record N1.18trn in Transactions Value during Lockdown

Career Features Inspired

Product Designer & Software Engineer Dara Oke is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Career Features

‘Tale Alimi: Doing Business in The New Normal

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Level Up Your Cooking Skills with Juliet's Tasty Hub

Career

Strategist Florence San of Ren San & Co is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Developing a business is one of the most important ingredients in helping an organisation achieve its set goals and reach its intended target market. Many organisations do not get to the peak of their potentials because they don’t have a relatable brand due to miscommunication of their intent.

Our #BellaNaijaWCW this week, Florence San has identified this existent gap and is contributing her expertise to the industry by creating powerful and actionable strategies for individuals and corporate brands.

Florence, a strategist is the Chief Operation Officer at Ren San & Co, a strategy development firm which specialises in assisting brands in reaching their absolute potential. Ren San & Co sets out competencies, provides direct leadership and strategic plan development for individuals, businesses and organisations.

Ren San & Co has executed winning strategies while working with individuals, SMEs and multinationals including Tots Toys, Reedas, Swissotel Hotels & Resorts (Singapore), Wharekauhau Country Estate (New Zealand), Style Temple, Kanu Heart Foundation, Toke Makinwa and much more. 

Florence is also an advocate against child sexual exploitation and child early forced marriage. She has worked with Girl Not Bride in the past and still works closely with Cephas, a charity in Nigeria.

Florence understands the need to have a safe place that impacts and equips women to bloom internally and externally. She decided to start hosting an annual event – Thrive – in 2017 to bridge the gap between women and the right resources and communities to help them succeed. Till date, Thrive has impacted over a thousand women.

We celebrate Florence for her passion for personal and brand development and creating a business out of it, and we’re rooting for her.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Otolorin Olabode: Terri Shows Growth and Maturity on His EP ‘Afroseries’

Strategist Florence San of Ren San & Co is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Together, We Can Help Irede Foundation Provide 4-Year-Old Adanna with the Prosthetic Limb She Needs

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Thelma’s Experience of Being Intersex & Living in Nigeria is All the Inspiration You Need Today

Won Le Wa Ku! Nigerian Leaders Didn’t Get Elected To Be Stressed Out Like This
Advertisement
css.php