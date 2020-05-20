Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Tips for Marketing Your Business on Instagram

Instagram is one of the largest and most popular social media platforms. Hence, it is a powerful marketing tool you should leverage for your business. The following Instagram tips should be implemented to market your business:

Set Up a Business Profile

If you’re currently using a personal account to promote your business on Instagram, it’s time to create a business profile. Having a business profile gives you the ability to get insights into your target audience’s psychology and reach your existing customer base and potential customers effectively.

Additionally, it allows you to include your email or phone number to enable customers to reach you at the click of a button.

Build Your Brand Image

Because Instagram is a visual-based platform, you must leverage the opportunity to appeal to your customers visually. Start by choosing a theme and colour scheme that fits your company and products.

For example, if you sell teenage girls’ products, colours like pink and white will most likely appeal to them. When building your brand image, your major focus is to create a cohesive brand image that will be consistently used across all your social media platforms and other items.

Mix the Content You Post

If you want to build a loyal following, aim for various content types to make your page/business appealing. Using just a content type can bore your readers. Spice up your page by using videos, carousels, product images, infographics and case studies. Use your Stories too.

Utilize Instagram Stories

It’s not enough to post to Instagram regularly. If you want to maximize your business’ social media presence, start using the Instagram Stories function. Visible for just 24 hours before disappearing forever, Instagram Stories show up at the top of a follower’s feed and last for just a few seconds at a time.

Therefore, small businesses have a chance to make an impression while appealing to a modern audience’s shrinking attention span.

Interact with Your Customer Base

Speaking of interacting with customers, connect with your followers personally. Let them know that a person/people are behind the brand. Establishing a connection and interacting with them is one way to give your business the upper hand over its competitors.

Answer their questions and show a genuine interest in their lives by liking and commenting on posts. The goal is to become a regular presence on Instagram so that current and potential customers will think of you more often.

Additionally, businesses should use hashtags when posting. Doing this helps people find your photos and images when searching for those keywords and phrases.