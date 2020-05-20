Vandora is Giving us an Insight into the Cause of Unhappiness for Some People

Beauty and lifestyle vlogger Vandora is out with a new vlog where lists out some of the causes of unhappiness for some people, using her own personal experiences as an example.

Listing three major points, Vandora says:

Always wanting material things and never getting satisfied when you get them is a cause of unhappiness.

When you feel rejected by your peers and social group. Rejection will make you sad once you give it attention.

Also when you are not excited about whatever you are doing.

Watch her vlog below: