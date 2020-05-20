Watch Ronke Raji’s Pregnancy Vlog to Know the Items Needed in Your Hospital Bag

It’s never too early to gather together all the essentials you’ll need during labor and birth and for after your baby is born. In her new pregnancy vlog, Ronke Raji gives a realistic insight into the items pregnant women will need in their hospital bags.

From the highly essential items needed, to those the ones that your hospital might provide, Ronke has all the details in her vlog.

She says:

I’m a big whats in my hospital bag video watcher, if thats a thing. I’m glad I could help you guys with this, hopefully this helps you pack your hospital bag.

Watch her vlog below: