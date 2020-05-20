WATCH Episode 17 of MTV Shuga’s Mini-Series “Alone Together” on BN TV

On this new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Zamo uncovers the truth about Dineo’s relationship while trying to defend her own business decisions. Lemo receives some devastating news.

The series features Shuga cast from across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast, and it explores how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown.

Watch the new episode below: