We Can’t Stop Smiling at the Adorable Moment Grace Ajilore’s Mum met her Grandson 😍

Grace Ajiloreโ€™s mother has finally had the chance to meet her first grandchild and her reaction is the most adorable. The 28-year-old Vlogger shared the heartwarming moment on her Instagram and it has got us all in our feelings.

In the emotional video, Grandma can be heard saying โ€œI saw my grandchild, thank you, thank you for coming, youโ€™re a blessing.โ€

Grace Ajilore revealed how her mum had been sick and couldnโ€™t be with her during her pregnancy and delivery of the baby. She wrote:

My mum hasnโ€™t been well broke my whole heart , we have done our best to go this far without seeing each other my God was it hard to not have my mummy through my pregnancy and postpartum ๐Ÿ˜”๐Ÿ˜”but when we where given the all clear that we could see my mum came ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ. This is her seeing her grand baby for the first time today I WAS IN FLOODS OF TEARS

Watch the moment below: