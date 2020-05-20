We Can’t Stop Smiling at the Adorable Moment Grace Ajilore’s Mum met her Grandson 😍

Grace Ajilore’s mother has finally had the chance to meet her first grandchild and her reaction is the most adorable. The 28-year-old Vlogger shared the heartwarming moment on her Instagram and it has got us all in our feelings.

In the emotional video, Grandma can be heard saying “I saw my grandchild, thank you, thank you for coming, you’re a blessing.”

Grace Ajilore revealed how her mum had been sick and couldn’t be with her during her pregnancy and delivery of the baby. She wrote:

My mum hasn’t been well broke my whole heart , we have done our best to go this far without seeing each other my God was it hard to not have my mummy through my pregnancy and postpartum 😔😔but when we where given the all clear that we could see my mum came 😭😭😭😭. This is her seeing her grand baby for the first time today I WAS IN FLOODS OF TEARS

Watch the moment below: