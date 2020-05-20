Connect with us

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

We Can't Stop Smiling at the Adorable Moment Grace Ajilore's Mum met her Grandson 😍

BN TV Movies & TV

Akah Nnani does a Rundown of Buzzing Twitter Topics on "Akah Bants" | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

WATCH Episode 17 of MTV Shuga's Mini-Series "Alone Together" on BN TV

Movies & TV Scoop

Fans Surprised Ultimate Love Co-winner Rosie with a SUV for her Birthday | See her Reaction

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uche Jombo is Working on A Refreshing New Series "Dr Love" | See B.T.S Photos & Teaser

Movies & TV Scoop

The Inimitable & Charismatic Sandra Oh is ELLE Canada's Latest Cover

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 16 of MTV Shuga's "Alone Together" Mini-Series is Gripping | WATCH on BN TV

Movies & TV Scoop

Mercy Eke has Finally Fulfilled her Dream of Owning a Real Estate Company

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Damilola Adegbite is FINE at 35! 🔥

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

25 Years - that's How Long Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has Been Around!

Movies & TV

We Can’t Stop Smiling at the Adorable Moment Grace Ajilore’s Mum met her Grandson 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Grace Ajilore’s mother has finally had the chance to meet her first grandchild and her reaction is the most adorable. The 28-year-old Vlogger shared the heartwarming moment on her Instagram and it has got us all in our feelings.

In the emotional video, Grandma can be heard saying “I saw my grandchild, thank you, thank you for coming, you’re a blessing.”

Grace Ajilore revealed how her mum had been sick and couldn’t be with her during her pregnancy and delivery of the baby. She wrote:

My mum hasn’t been well broke my whole heart , we have done our best to go this far without seeing each other my God was it hard to not have my mummy through my pregnancy and postpartum 😔😔but when we where given the all clear that we could see my mum came 😭😭😭😭. This is her seeing her grand baby for the first time today I WAS IN FLOODS OF TEARS

Watch the moment below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Ene

    May 20, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    God Bless her baby

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Otolorin Olabode: Terri Shows Growth and Maturity on His EP ‘Afroseries’

Strategist Florence San of Ren San & Co is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Together, We Can Help Irede Foundation Provide 4-Year-Old Adanna with the Prosthetic Limb She Needs

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Thelma’s Experience of Being Intersex & Living in Nigeria is All the Inspiration You Need Today

Won Le Wa Ku! Nigerian Leaders Didn’t Get Elected To Be Stressed Out Like This
Advertisement
css.php