Get your Teenagers Inspired & Motivated at the Virtual Edition of the Africa Teens Summit | Registration is On

Africa Teens Summit Virtual Edition is a gathering of the continent’s remarkable teenagers changing their community, the motherland continent, and the world for good. It brings together the brightest teen inventors, innovators, advocates, entrepreneurs, entertainment personalities, sport, and technology personalities to share ideas that will transform the continent of Africa positively.

This was created to inspire, motivate, and educate. We would be looking at how teenagers around Africa are making a difference in their communities.

Date: May 30th, 2020

Time: 14:00 (West Africa Time)

Theme: How we make Impact

Meet the Speakers

We have an awe-inspiring line of speakers from all over Africa at this year’s event.

Dune Tilley , a creative fashion and documentary photographer from South Africa.

Uyiosa Elyeke Eworo known as Ellie Scotte , a singer, songwriter, and student from Nigeria.

known as , a singer, songwriter, and student from Nigeria. Vanessa Nakate, a Ugandan climate justice activist.

a Ugandan climate justice activist. Richard Yusuff is a founding member of The Critic Company based in Nigeria. He also doubles as the continuity supervisor and actor. At 14, he has appeared in more than 10 short films and has appeared in the Video Unbreakable by the American Punk Rock band.

Nyeeam Hudson from the United States, best known as KingNahh to the public is a 14-year-old motivational speaker working to spread self-love and confidence to children and their parents.

from the United States, best known as KingNahh to the public is a 14-year-old motivational speaker working to spread self-love and confidence to children and their parents. Agenes Keamogetswe Seemela , a South African who built a plane and flew it at the age of 17 years.

, a South African who built a plane and flew it at the age of 17 years. Marylove Edwards is a 15 years old award-winning Nigerian Tennis player.

DJ Switch, also known as Eric Armah Bra-Bulu is a multi-talented Ghanaian entertainer who can also sing, rap, and dance.

We will be announcing more speakers here

We have a lot of insightful talks, panel conversations, and Q and A.

Register to attend here

About African Teens Summit

African Teens Summit is the brainchild of Mercy Akamo, whose vision is to spotlight, mobilize, and engage 10,000 African teenagers to be involved in their communities. ATS was created to inspire, motivate, and educate.

About the Founder

Mercy Akamo is a communications specialist with years of experience in the media and experiential industry. She doubles as the Head of Content and Innovation at Bella Online Media (BellaNaija Weddings) – Africa’s No 1 digital destination for entertainment, lifestyle, and wedding content. As an Editor, Mercy oversees editorial operations and content for BN’s largest brand – BellaNaija Weddings which has over 200+ million monthly impressions and manages a community of over 4.6 million people. Her industry experience across digital marketing, content creation, insight & intelligence gathering, media reporting, and monitoring makes her an industry leader in Africa.

Mercy has worked in Africa’s largest conglomerates; Dangote Industries Limited and has built her career over the last 8+ years working in leading media corporations.

Mercy is a TEDx Ambassador in Africa and the convener of TEDxLagos; One of Africa’s leading TEDx conferences that promote ideas from the continent.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————BellaNaija is a media partner for Africa Teens Summit