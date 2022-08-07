Connect with us

Style

7 Insightful Quotes from the 3rd Edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Style

Guys, Get in Here – This FreshbyDotun Collection Has The Updated Pieces You Need!

Style

The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Outfits From Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's Nuptials

Music Scoop Style

How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Proved He Is The King Of Agbadas With This Look

Style

Adut Akech is Breathtaking in Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign

Style

TGIF: 9 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas— You’re Welcome!

Style

Zozibini Tunzi Shines on Bona Magazine’s September Cover!

Style

Erica Nlewedim Looked Absolutely Stunning in Pink at Her Friend's Wedding

Style

See How Style Stars Are Rocking Beautiful Blue Looks This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 205

Style

7 Insightful Quotes from the 3rd Edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The #BNSDigitalSummit22, which was held on Saturday, the 27th of August, addressed issues that needed to be tackled over the coming decade to align the emerging African fashion industry with global technology and trends. All the discussions emphasized that African designers, creatives, and influencers should educate themselves, identify and define their brand, have an online presence, document their journey, collaborate, be passionate, experiment, and start. 

BellaNaija Style hosted seven highly influential African game-changers on the continent and in the diaspora. They discussed next-level panel discussions around the intersection of fashion and film, Africa’s beauty industry boom, and navigating new technological frontiers for Africa’s creative industries.

We’ve rounded up 7 unmissable quotes from Saturday’s event.

One of the most powerful tools in the world is the media. We are moved by what we see.

 – Yolanda Okereke, Rani Company.

You have to be passionate about this industry. You have to be determined and be disciplined with the right qualities. The right qualities will take you far in this industry.

– Eric Ihaza, The RX Studios.

People are interested in the process of your work. Be online, have an online presence. Share your story online and let people see the journey and process of your work.

– Fatima Babakura, TIMABEE INC.

Collaborating is key in the Fashion industry. It’s been slept on. People need to learn to let people in and collaborate. People need to understand the power of collaboration.

– Latasha V. Henderson, VONRAY.

Know thyself! Know what tech platform works for you and your brand to promote your work.

Elaine Mensah, Founder & CEO, Showroom Etc.

You need to define your voice, your community and what your brand represents before hiring a PR Firm.

– Damilola Odufuwa, Founder & CEO, Backdrop.

Start and experiment! You learn more about yourself and YOUR brand in this process and journey.

– Mercy Akamo, Vice President of Mara Communications.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season

Adedamola Adedayo: “Bayanni” EP is the Passable Mavin Head Start

Eria Obozuwa: Lala Akindoju is Coming Into Her Own

Dennis Isong: Before you Buy that Property in Lagos, Here’s What you Should Do 
css.php