The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Outfits From Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe’s Nuptials

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Beauty Expert & Interior Designer Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe recently tied the knot over the weekend. As you would expect, fashion took centre stage as her family, well-wishers, plus celebrity friends took over the gorgeous city of London.

The stylish wedding guests all stepped out in high-octane looks, from Didi Stone‘s head-turning Tony Ward number to Fisayo Longe‘s black velvet two-piece by VICNATE. Here are the must-see style moments from the friends and family in attendance. 

Didi Stone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI-STONE (@didistone)

Dress: @tonywardcouture
Makeup: @christelkbeauty
Hair: @papachichistylebridal

Fisayo Longe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fisayo Longe (@fisayolonge)

Dress: @vicnateng

Earrings: @yproject_official

Bag: @gabrielahearst

Heels: @jimmychoo

Rochelle Humes

Makeup: @francescaabrahamovitch
Hair: @jayb.hair
Dress: @victoriabeckham
Bag: @newbottega

Lisa Omeleh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lisa Omeleh (@adutomuvie)

Outfit: @muglerofficial
Shoes: @aminamuaddi

Audrey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Audrey (@just_callme_audrey)

Hair: @theallureparlour

Eddie Kadi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by EDDIE KADI® (@comeddiekadi)

Suit: @davidwej_uk 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

 

 

