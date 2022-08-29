Style
The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Outfits From Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe’s Nuptials
Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Beauty Expert & Interior Designer Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe recently tied the knot over the weekend. As you would expect, fashion took centre stage as her family, well-wishers, plus celebrity friends took over the gorgeous city of London.
The stylish wedding guests all stepped out in high-octane looks, from Didi Stone‘s head-turning Tony Ward number to Fisayo Longe‘s black velvet two-piece by VICNATE. Here are the must-see style moments from the friends and family in attendance.
Didi Stone
Dress: @tonywardcouture
Makeup: @christelkbeauty
Hair: @papachichistylebridal
Fisayo Longe
Dress: @vicnateng
Earrings: @yproject_official
Bag: @gabrielahearst
Heels: @jimmychoo
Rochelle Humes
Makeup: @francescaabrahamovitch
Hair: @jayb.hair
Dress: @victoriabeckham
Bag: @newbottega
Lisa Omeleh
Outfit: @muglerofficial
Shoes: @aminamuaddi
Audrey
Hair: @theallureparlour
Eddie Kadi
Suit: @davidwej_uk
