The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Outfits From Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe’s Nuptials

Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Beauty Expert & Interior Designer Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe recently tied the knot over the weekend. As you would expect, fashion took centre stage as her family, well-wishers, plus celebrity friends took over the gorgeous city of London.

The stylish wedding guests all stepped out in high-octane looks, from Didi Stone‘s head-turning Tony Ward number to Fisayo Longe‘s black velvet two-piece by VICNATE. Here are the must-see style moments from the friends and family in attendance.

Didi Stone

Didi Stone

Dress: @tonywardcouture

Makeup: @christelkbeauty

Hair: @papachichistylebridal

Fisayo Longe

Fisayo Longe

Dress: @vicnateng

Earrings: @yproject_official

Bag: @gabrielahearst

Heels: @jimmychoo

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes

Makeup: @francescaabrahamovitch

Hair: @jayb.hair

Dress: @victoriabeckham

Bag: @newbottega

Lisa Omeleh

Lisa Omeleh

Outfit: @muglerofficial

Shoes: @aminamuaddi

Audrey

Audrey

Hair: @theallureparlour

Eddie Kadi

Eddie Kadi

Suit: @davidwej_uk

