Guys, Get in Here – This FreshbyDotun Collection Has The Updated Pieces You Need!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

A few days after releasing its kaftan collection, Nigerian menswear brand FreshbyDotun unveiled its suit collection tagged Boulevardier.

The brand’s latest offering features linear cuts crafted with sterling fabrics that guarantee a unique look and fit. Nollywood actors Okey Jude and Stan Nze are the stars of FBD’s latest campaign. Every piece in this collection is distinct but unified through fine tailoring and visually appealing colours.

From timeless aesthetics and fascinating designs to wedding suits, this new lookbook offers a collection of comfortable men’s suits for all occasions. And it is perfect when coordinated with the brand’s elegant shirts and accessories.

See the collection below.

Credits
Designs: @freshbydotun
Photography: @spotlightpi

