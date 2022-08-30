Connect with us

Style

Thuso Mbedu is Serving #BodyGoals On The Latest Cover of Women’s Health SA Magazine!

Style

Kamie Crawford Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in a Striking Hanifa Look

Style

Guys, Get in Here – This FreshbyDotun Collection Has The Updated Pieces You Need!

Style

The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Outfits From Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's Nuptials

Style

7 Insightful Quotes from the 3rd Edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Music Scoop Style

How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Proved He Is The King Of Agbadas With This Look

Style

Adut Akech is Breathtaking in Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign

Style

TGIF: 9 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas— You’re Welcome!

Style

Zozibini Tunzi Shines on Bona Magazine’s September Cover!

Style

Thuso Mbedu is Serving #BodyGoals On The Latest Cover of Women’s Health SA Magazine!

Published

5 mins ago

 on

South African actor Thuso Mbedu is the latest cover girl for Women’s Health Magazine South Africa.

Thuso showed off her toned body in a peach two-piece Nike sports gear, which she paired with a multi-coloured jacket. She finished the look with subtle makeup, chandelier earrings, and short, curly hair.

The Woman King star gushed on her Instagram:

Your girl has achieved a lot of her goals but never did she ever imagine herself being on the cover of @womenshealthmagsa 😯 She’s on there with her ABS and booty cheeks on the cover and she looks great -(the “Thuso Mbedu bikini” google search will finally have results 💀). I know you’d adjust your false teeth and try to make sense of it but I also know that you’d be on the phone calling and telling everyone to go buy it because you were always proud of EVERYTHING your girls did.

According to the Magazine:

Introducing our Sep + Oct 2022 cover star, a two-time International Emmy nominee, self-confessed nerd and martial arts badass, who was recently named a Rising Star by Toronto International Film Festival and hits the big screen soon in the anticipated film #TheWomanKing – say hello to @thuso.mbedu 🙌✨

She’s relatable and real. And just crushing it!

Find out more on  @womenshealthmagsa.

 

Credits

Editor: @gangoma
Photography: @mrusch
Photographer’s Assitant: @nixja
Words: @ladykemomo
Production Director: @robdcilliers
Creative Direction: @piahammond
Managing Editor: @kelleighkorevaar
Styling: @bethslg| @thuso.mbedu
Hair: @kherringtonn__
Makeup: @rebekahaladdin

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season

Adedamola Adedayo: “Bayanni” EP is the Passable Mavin Head Start

Eria Obozuwa: Lala Akindoju is Coming Into Her Own
css.php