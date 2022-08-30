Style
Thuso Mbedu is Serving #BodyGoals On The Latest Cover of Women’s Health SA Magazine!
South African actor Thuso Mbedu is the latest cover girl for Women’s Health Magazine South Africa.
Thuso showed off her toned body in a peach two-piece Nike sports gear, which she paired with a multi-coloured jacket. She finished the look with subtle makeup, chandelier earrings, and short, curly hair.
The Woman King star gushed on her Instagram:
Your girl has achieved a lot of her goals but never did she ever imagine herself being on the cover of @womenshealthmagsa 😯 She’s on there with her ABS and booty cheeks on the cover and she looks great -(the “Thuso Mbedu bikini” google search will finally have results 💀). I know you’d adjust your false teeth and try to make sense of it but I also know that you’d be on the phone calling and telling everyone to go buy it because you were always proud of EVERYTHING your girls did.
According to the Magazine:
Introducing our Sep + Oct 2022 cover star, a two-time International Emmy nominee, self-confessed nerd and martial arts badass, who was recently named a Rising Star by Toronto International Film Festival and hits the big screen soon in the anticipated film #TheWomanKing – say hello to @thuso.mbedu 🙌✨
She’s relatable and real. And just crushing it!
Find out more on @womenshealthmagsa.
Credits
Editor: @gangoma
Photography: @mrusch
Photographer’s Assitant: @nixja
Words: @ladykemomo
Production Director: @robdcilliers
Creative Direction: @piahammond
Managing Editor: @kelleighkorevaar
Styling: @bethslg| @thuso.mbedu
Hair: @kherringtonn__
Makeup: @rebekahaladdin