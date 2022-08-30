Kamie Crawford Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in a Striking Hanifa Look

Over the weekend, at the MTV Video Music Awards, stars among stars sparkled on the red carpet in head-turning ensembles. In attendance was SI Swimsuit model and MTV’s Catfish host, Kamie Crawford, who looked breathtaking in a striking pink Hanifa number.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kamie told the publication why she chose to support this brand led by US-based Congolese designer Anifa Mvuemba:

When my stylist Jenny showed me this look from Hanifa, it was a no-brainer for me, I didn’t try on any other look because I knew this would make for the perfect VMA’s moment! Hanifa was founded by a Black designer from my hometown and I’m honored to wear her designs. Hanifa is also a company run by a small group of women, whose website notes that they believe that women should be empowered to break barriers, achieve excellence in every aspect of their lives, and make their own rules.

This textured pink piece, tagged Isla Knit Midi Dress, is straight from Hanifa’s SS22 runway collection. It features an off-the-shoulder detail and a cut-out across the waist and back. For an added touch of glam, Kamie went with statement gold earrings, a bronzy glam look and a glossy neutral pout which she paired perfectly with a sleek braided extra-long ponytail.

As for shoes, the Media IT girl completed her look with a pair of neutral strappy heels, making the vibrant dress the centre of attention.

Credits

Photography: @thatstylishnerd

Hair: @thestylist.jamie

Styling: @jennyrodriguezstyle

Dress: @hanifaofficial

Makeup: @thefacebykase

