Connect with us

Style

Kamie Crawford Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in a Striking Hanifa Look

Style

Thuso Mbedu is Serving #BodyGoals On The Latest Cover of Women’s Health SA Magazine!

Style

Guys, Get in Here – This FreshbyDotun Collection Has The Updated Pieces You Need!

Style

The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Outfits From Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's Nuptials

Style

7 Insightful Quotes from the 3rd Edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Music Scoop Style

How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Proved He Is The King Of Agbadas With This Look

Style

Adut Akech is Breathtaking in Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign

Style

TGIF: 9 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas— You’re Welcome!

Style

Zozibini Tunzi Shines on Bona Magazine’s September Cover!

Style

Kamie Crawford Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in a Striking Hanifa Look

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

Over the weekend, at the MTV Video Music Awards, stars among stars sparkled on the red carpet in head-turning ensembles. In attendance was SI Swimsuit model and MTV’s Catfish host, Kamie Crawford, who looked breathtaking in a striking pink Hanifa number.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hanifa (@hanifaofficial)

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kamie told the publication why she chose to support this brand led by US-based Congolese designer Anifa Mvuemba:

When my stylist Jenny showed me this look from Hanifa, it was a no-brainer for me, I didn’t try on any other look because I knew this would make for the perfect VMA’s moment! Hanifa was founded by a Black designer from my hometown and I’m honored to wear her designs.

Hanifa is also a company run by a small group of women, whose website notes that they believe that women should be empowered to break barriers, achieve excellence in every aspect of their lives, and make their own rules.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamie Crawford (@kamiecrawford)

This textured pink piece, tagged Isla Knit Midi Dress, is straight from Hanifa’s SS22 runway collection. It features an off-the-shoulder detail and a cut-out across the waist and back. For an added touch of glam, Kamie went with statement gold earrings, a bronzy glam look and a glossy neutral pout which she paired perfectly with a sleek braided extra-long ponytail. 

As for shoes, the Media IT girl completed her look with a pair of neutral strappy heels, making the vibrant dress the centre of attention.

 Credits

Photography:  @thatstylishnerd

Hair: @thestylist.jamie

Styling: @jennyrodriguezstyle

Dress: @hanifaofficial

Makeup: @thefacebykase

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms

Money Matters with Nimi: Tips to Help you Prepare for the Back-to-School Season

Adedamola Adedayo: “Bayanni” EP is the Passable Mavin Head Start

Eria Obozuwa: Lala Akindoju is Coming Into Her Own
css.php