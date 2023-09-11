Style
Cardi B Looked Chic & Vibrant in Hanifa At Her Latest Outing
Cardi B‘s latest look is as chic and lively as can be. She rocked a snug, knit dress from Hanifa‘s fall 2023 collection. This 14-piece collection, available exclusively on Hanifa’s website, breaks away from the usual autumn colour scheme of deep browns and crimson. Instead, it’s all about bubblegum pink and sunset orange, adding a fresh twist to the typical fall fashion palette.
In sync with the colour palette from her recent ‘Bongos’ video featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi’s structured yet delicate outfit, named the “Taliah Maxi,” boasts an eye-catching ombre effect in shades of orange and teal. The ensemble features stylish decolletage cutouts, wave-like patterns and a playful hemline.
The rapper elevated her appearance with chunky orange strappy heels, complemented by striking gold accessories. She completed her look with long brown hair, styled with a centre part and highlighted accents.
