Connect with us

Style

 Cardi B Looked Chic & Vibrant in Hanifa At Her Latest Outing

Beauty News Promotions Style

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

Beauty Cuisine Events Living News Promotions Style

The Creator Roundtable: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

Beauty Events News Promotions Style

The Business Of Fashion In Nigeria: Coming To You LIVE At The 4th #BNSDigitalSummit. Register Today!

Style

WATCH: Lydia Dinga’s Dreamy Baecation to Italy is Giving Us All The Feels

Events News Promotions Style

BellaNaija Style Unveils Partnership With Ecobank For The 4th Annual #BNSDigitalSummit, LIVE In Lagos

Style

TGIF: 10 Super Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy South African BellaStylistas

News Style

Naomi Campbell Launches A New Designing Adventure Featuring Nigerian — Victor Adewale Of VicNate

Style

10 Workwear Outfits That Are Smart As They Are Stylish | Issue 186

Style

 Cardi B Looked Chic & Vibrant in Hanifa At Her Latest Outing

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 Cardi B‘s latest look is as chic and lively as can be. She rocked a snug, knit dress from Hanifa‘s fall 2023 collection. This 14-piece collection, available exclusively on Hanifa’s website, breaks away from the usual autumn colour scheme of deep browns and crimson. Instead, it’s all about bubblegum pink and sunset orange, adding a fresh twist to the typical fall fashion palette.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hanifa (@hanifaofficial)

In sync with the colour palette from her recent ‘Bongos’ video featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi’s structured yet delicate outfit, named the “Taliah Maxi,” boasts an eye-catching ombre effect in shades of orange and teal. The ensemble features stylish decolletage cutouts, wave-like patterns and a playful hemline.

The rapper elevated her appearance with chunky orange strappy heels, complemented by striking gold accessories. She completed her look with long brown hair, styled with a centre part and highlighted accents.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Abiola Kehinde: Discovering the Hidden Gems of Lagos

Dennis Isong: How Off-Plan Property Can Benefit Nigerian Investors in the Diaspora

Seniorman OA Shares His Content Creation Journey, Favourite Country & Childhood in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Inspirational Articles from Pastor Taiwo Odukoya – This is How We Remember Him

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Tackling the Normalisation of “Yahoo Yahoo”
css.php