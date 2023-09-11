Be a part of the 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit (#BNSDigitalSummit) happening LIVE at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, the 23rd of September, 2023.

Unlocking the potential of Nigeria’s vibrant fashion industry requires more than just creativity; it demands strategic acumen, resilience, and innovative thinking. With so much more to it than designing and styling clothes — the Business of Fashion in Nigeria has evolved into a dynamic force, impacting not just the economy but also the reputation of Nigeria at large.

Uncover real-world experiences, challenges, and triumphs from those who have made their mark in Nigeria's fashion sphere, and learn how to craft your unique narrative while securing sustainable earnings.

Meet the Panellists

Sandrah Tubobereni

Sandrah Tubobereni founded TUBO in 2014. Armed with her creative vision to change the world through fashion, her daring imagination and audacity — Ms. Tubo has stitched a distinct and recognizable aesthetic via the TUBO brand.

She is a graduate of Coventry University, where she obtained an MBA with a First Class in Global Financial Services (with experience in Business Development). She also holds a B.Sc in Economics and is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School.

Born in Port Harcourt in May 1991 — Ms. Tubo showcases her remarkable mastery of the female form with a refined style through designs, patterns and fabrics that reflect her Nigerian heritage.

She believes in celebrating and empowering women through clothing. Her bespoke pieces encapsulate the vibrancy of African culture merged with contemporary global influences. As a self-taught designer, her impeccable ability to create masterpieces, pushing the boundaries of style and creativity is fuelled by her relentless passion.

Chioma Ikokwu

Chioma Ikokwu is a qualified lawyer, barrister, entrepreneur and philanthropist with over 15 years of business experience. She believes that with passion, hard work and determination, a person can achieve almost anything: This is reflected in all that she does and has accomplished over the years.

As the CEO and Co-founder of Good Hair Ltd, Brass & Copper Lifestyle and The Good Hair Space, Chioma manages a robust clientele that spans the globe from her home country to Tanzania, South Africa, France, USA, Jamaica, New Zealand, Bahamas, Switzerland and Russia.

Chioma’s industrious journey began in 2007 at the University of Birmingham, where she not only gained her Bachelor’s degree in Law, but also met her business partner, Kika Osunde, and developed the Good Hair brand that’s widely known today.

Through the years, Chioma steadily added to her list of accolades. She went on to gain a Masters degree in Law at SOAS, before moving to Nigeria to begin Law school gaining Distinctions and Merits all the way through. Concurrent with becoming a bona fide barrister, Chioma grew and expanded her business portfolio.

Going from owning a luxury hair salon to owning a one-of-a-kind beauty hub: The Good Hair Space — which comprises a premium hair salon, nail bar, VIP Lounge, make-up studio, lash spa, champagne bar and men’s grooming centre, in addition to a full-service bar and restaurant.

Chioma is also the co-founder of the Good Way Foundation, a charity that focuses on the growth and development of women and children in need, as well as the advancement of medical access and facilities in underprivileged areas. Chioma has also channelled her decade-long years of business experience into a coaching program where she teaches/mentors current and aspiring entrepreneurs on the fundamentals of business, branding and marketing.

Some of her notable achievements include being awarded the Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year award, the Most Enterprising Female in Nigeria award, and the Best Hair Brand award. She has also received awards at the United Nations for her involvement in sickle cell research and management.

Chioma also participated in the Forbes Leading Ladies event in Durban. She has graced the cover of magazines such as TW Magazine, Vanguard Newspaper Magazine, Young Entrepreneurs Africa Magazine and featured in newspapers such as the Guardian and ThisDay for her achievements and philanthropy.

Outside of business and career, she is passionate about travelling, food and working to transform the lives of disadvantaged children. Chioma is a style star who has many times been the influencer of choice for notable fashion houses and events. She takes pride in spending time and creating great memories with her family.

Tosin Ogundadegbe (The Style Infidel)

Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe is the creative architect behind one of fashion’s fast-rising brands — The Style Infidel Studios.

The Creative Consultant and one-time lead fashion writer with Olisa TV has relentlessly worked his way from the bottom to become one of Nigeria’s top fashion editorial stylist and fashion curator.

From his internship days at ThisDay Style where it all began at Arise Magazine Fashion Week, Tosin has consistently described his profound love for fashion as a case of accidental romance gone right. He is a die-hard-lover of Sex and The City‘s Carrie Bradshaw, whom he affirms as his greatest fashion inspiration.

The Future Awards Africa Prize Winner for Fashion and Two-Time Fashion Stylist of the Year for fashion’s Finest Africa (MAN Fashion Stylist of the Year, MAYA AWARDS Fashion Stylist of the Year) has been responsible for countless headlining lookbooks and fashion campaigns.

He has also worked on global campaigns for brands including Gulder, Five Alive, Darling Nigeria and Amstel Malta to mention a few. With a stint for his sheer hard work & his keen eye for details, for 3 consecutive years, Tosin has been laced with the responsibility of the Head Stylist at the Guaranty Trust Bank’s GTB Fashion Weekend.

Tosin is also the head stylist and creative director for Lagos Leather Fair and in Lagos as well as a Judge, Host and Mentor for Top discovery shows like Design Fashion Africa, Vlisco Fashion Fund and Elite Model Look.

Olufunke Afolabi

Olufunke Afolabi is the creative force behind Elpis Megalio — a groundbreaking Lagos-based fashion brand established in 2015.

Holding degrees in Law and Marketing, Olufunke’s heart was always set on fashion design, a passion that has seamlessly interwoven with her entrepreneurial journey.

With an innate inspiration drawn from art and travel, her designs exude a worldly elegance, each piece telling a unique story. Navigating the challenges of Nigeria’s fashion landscape, Olufunke’s dedication has turned hurdles into stepping stones, carving out success against all odds.

From a law background to a fashion maven, she embodies the spirit of Elpis Megalio — where resilience, creativity, and unwavering determination converge to redefine beauty and possibility. Olufunke Afolabi is redefining fashion from Lagos, Nigeria.

This is our 1st on-site edition beaming engaging panel discussions, enthralling entertainment, networking opportunities, delightful cocktails, mesmerising fashion and beauty moments, and captivating fireside chats. Drawing from the tremendous success of our past editions, this year’s summit is set to be even more impactful and game-changing. You are welcome to join us in person,

Venue: Ecobank Pan African Centre, Ecobank headquarters — 270, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.