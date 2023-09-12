AFRIMMA Award Set to Celebrate 10 Years of Crossing Boundaries with Music

The African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) is set for its 10th-anniversary edition, with the City of Dallas poised to play host to a plethora of stars from around Africa. Crossing boundaries with music for the past 10 years is no mean feat, and remarkably, the past decade has seen African music grow tremendously.

The AFRIMMA 2023 Award Show will take place on September 17 at the prestigious Meyerson Symphony Centre in Dallas, Texas. The ceremony is going to be a three-day event, with the AFRIMMA Fashion Show, AFRIMMA Pre-Party, and AFRIMMA Music Panel being some of the activities lined up. It promises to be a weekend of celebration for African music as well as the biggest edition of the dazzling award ceremony.

AFRIMMA CEO, Anderson Obiagwu, speaks passionately about the upcoming event:

“We are really excited to give people an experience of African music like never before. The past decade has seen African music stars cross numerous milestones. I was there when African artists had to physically come hawk their music over here and to see African artists filling up stadiums and arenas around the world gives me immense joy because AFRIMMA has played a huge role in this present reality. It has not been an easy journey getting here, and AFRIMMA is set to celebrate African music and African music stars at this year’s 10th anniversary edition.”

The anticipation is high as preparations go into frenzy mode; something really special is about to happen in Dallas, Texas, this September with the celebration of African music like never before.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The African Muzik Magazine Awards