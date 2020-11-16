Connect with us

Cuppy, Simi, Rema are Winners at 2020 AFRIMMA Awards | #AFRIMMA2020

Cuppy, Simi, Rema are Winners at 2020 AFRIMMA Awards | #AFRIMMA2020

The 7th edition of the prestigious AFRIMMA Awards held virtually on Sunday, the 15th of November, 2020 on the AFRIMMA Youtube page.

The fun event which was hosted by WFAA’s Tashara Parker featured ecstatic performances from some of the biggest artists and entertainers across Africa, including Rema, Cape Verdean Soraia Ramos, Fally Ipupa, Poco Lee, Congo’s Gaz Mawete, the Ugandan star Eddy Kenzo, and South African man of the moment, Master KG.

The sensational Master KG emerged the biggest winner for the night, bagging the Artist of The Year Award, Song of The Year, Best Male Southern Africa as well as Best Collaboration with Burna Boy on “Jerusalema” (remix).

Adequately representing Nigeria, Burna Boy, Rema, Simi, Flavour, Poco lee, Cuppy, TG Omori, Mercy Chinwo, and Umu Obiligbo all won their respective categories.

Being the first African virtual award show, AFRIMMA founder and CEO, Anderson Obiagwu, was excited about the success of the event. He said,

There were initial doubts about pulling this off, but seeing we pulled this off today fills me with so much joy and I want to express my appreciation to our sponsors, the AFRIMMA team, the artists, dancers, video editors, and everybody that played a part in making history today.

See the full list of winners below:

AFRIMMA 2020 FULL WINNERS LIST

BEST MALE WEST AFRICA – Rema (Nigeria)

BEST FEMALE WEST AFRICA – Simi (Nigeria)

BEST MALE EAST AFRICA – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

BEST FEMALE EAST AFRICA – Nandy (Tanzania)

BEST MALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

BEST FEMALE CENTRAL AFRICA – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

BEST MALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Master KG (South Africa)

BEST FEMALE SOUTHERN AFRICA – Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

BEST AFRICAN GROUP – Umu Obiligbo (Nigeria)

CROSSING BOUNDARIES WITH MUSIC AWARD – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

BEST NEW ACT– Zuchu (Tanzania)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR – Master KG (South Africa)

BEST GOSPEL ARTIST – Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

BEST LIVE ACT – Flavour (Nigeria)

BEST MALE RAP ACT – Nasty C (South Africa)

BEST FEMALE RAP ACT – Eno Barony (Ghana)

BEST COLLABORATION – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode & Burna Boy Jerusalema Remix

SONG OF THE YEAR – Master KG ft Nomcebo Zikode – Jerusalema

BEST VIDEO DIRECTOR – TG Omori (Nigeria)

BEST DJ AFRICA – Cuppy (Nigeria)

BEST AFRICAN DJ USA – Fully Focus (Kenya)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Gaz Mawete ft Fally Ipupa – C’est Rate

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Kabza De Small (South Africa)

BEST AFRICAN DANCER – Poco Lee (Nigeria)

BEST LUSOPHONE – Calema (Cape Verde)

BEST FRANCOPHONE – Fally Ipupa (DRC)

BEST RADIO/TV PERSONALITY – James Onen (Uganda)

