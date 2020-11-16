Connect with us

Music Scoop

"Ecstasy" is Lil Kesh's Next Album & We've Got the Tracklist

Living Music Scoop Sweet Spot

For Simi, Being a Mum is the Most Fulfilling & Rewarding Thing Ever ❤️ | Read Our Exclusive Interview

Music

New Video: DJ Neptune feat. Laycon & Joeboy - Nobody (Icons Remix)

Music

Cuppy's "Karma" Video featuring Stonebwoy is Coming! But First, some BTS Photos

Events Music

Cuppy, Simi, Rema are Winners at 2020 AFRIMMA Awards | #AFRIMMA2020

Music

New Video: KiDi feat. Adina - One Man

Music

New Music + Video: Nathaniel Bassey - Call On Me

BN TV Music

She Has Done it All! Watch the Final Part of Tiwa Savage's "Black Box Interview"

Music Scoop

The Need-To-Know Details about Davido's "A Better Time" in His New York Times Interview

Music

New Video: Rema feat. Alpha P & DJ Neptune - Starboy

Music

“Ecstasy” is Lil Kesh’s Next Album & We’ve Got the Tracklist

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

2020 is definitely the year of good music back to back, as all the finest Nigerian artists have been giving us hits upon hits. On this note, Lil Kesh has also announced his forthcoming album, “Ecstasy“.

The album which is slated to drop on the 19th of November 2020, features A-list hitmakers including Fireboy DML and Naira Marley. The YAGI boss stated that he put his “heart and soul into this”, and we can’t wait to soak it all up!

See the tracklist below:

Click this link to preorder: https://li.sten.to/lil-kesh-ecstasy-ep-pre-order

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How #BellaNaijaMCM Dr Abiodun Adereni is Tackling Maternal & Child Mortality with HelpMum

Money Matters With Nimi: Are Your Life and Properties Insured?

Uzezi Agboge: Why Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s “Zikora” is a Must Read

Olawunmi Adegoke: Develop a Lifestyle of Consistency Using these Tips

Tari Taylaur: Public Service is Not an Avenue to Milk the State
Advertisement
css.php