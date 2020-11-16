“Ecstasy” is Lil Kesh’s Next Album & We’ve Got the Tracklist

2020 is definitely the year of good music back to back, as all the finest Nigerian artists have been giving us hits upon hits. On this note, Lil Kesh has also announced his forthcoming album, “Ecstasy“.

The album which is slated to drop on the 19th of November 2020, features A-list hitmakers including Fireboy DML and Naira Marley. The YAGI boss stated that he put his “heart and soul into this”, and we can’t wait to soak it all up!

See the tracklist below:

Click this link to preorder: https://li.sten.to/lil-kesh-ecstasy-ep-pre-order