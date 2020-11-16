Nollywood
#WilliamsGotTheOscar: First Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s Traditional Wedding
On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Williams Uchemba started the day as a single man, and ended it a married man!
Nollywood actor has revealed a few weeks ago that himself and his girlfriend have gone from friends to fiancée, and now, to forever together ❤️
Uchemba married his longtime girlfriend, Brunella Oscar in a beautiful traditional wedding in Anambra State, and we’ve got the first photos.
He shared the photos and videos on Instagram saying:
I Want to Thank God for a Successful Traditional Marriage.
Came in Single and left with my Bride❤️. #WilliamsGotTheOscar
Check on it!
Also, check out the mushy video giving us butterfly effects below:
Photo credits @williamsuchemba