WilliamsGotTheOscar: First Photos from Williams Uchemba & Brunella Oscar’s Traditional Wedding

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Williams Uchemba started the day as a single man, and ended it a married man!

Nollywood actor has revealed a few weeks ago that himself and his girlfriend have gone from friends to fiancée, and now, to forever together ❤️

Uchemba married his longtime girlfriend, Brunella Oscar in a beautiful traditional wedding in Anambra State, and we’ve got the first photos.

He shared the photos and videos on Instagram saying:

I Want to Thank God for a Successful Traditional Marriage.
Came in Single and left with my Bride❤️. #WilliamsGotTheOscar

Check on it!

Also, check out the mushy video giving us butterfly effects below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Williams Uchemba (@williamsuchemba)

Photo credits @williamsuchemba

BellaNaija.com

