"We Have a Wedding to Plan" Williams Uchemba is Getting Married!

Published

Published

10 hours ago

 on

Yay! Don’t you just love the sound of sweet love?

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has revealed that himself and his girlfriend have gone from friends to fiancée, and now, to forever together ❤️

They look so adorable. Williams shared the news on Instagram saying,

There comes a time in a man’s life when he needs to settle and there is no better time than now.
For years, my major prayer point has been for God to give me a Life and Destiny partner that can understand my complex nature, as well as my calling to serve God and Humanity and vice versa.
I have discovered that marriage is not only about procreation and pleasure. Just as significantly, it is about two people coming together to achieve the assignment given to them by God, the Creator of the institution of marriage.
God didn’t just answer my prayers…he gave me more than I asked for in you. So that being said I want to say thank you.

Thank you for being my friend
Thank you for never quitting on me even in my worst days and behaviors.
Thank you for your humility and fear of God.
Thank you standing by me and staying up all night praying with me for days when it seemed like the whole world was against me.
Thank you for trusting and believing in me enough to mentor and teach you.
Thank you for not being scared to correct me when you think I’m about to take a wrong step and vice versa.
Thank you for allowing me to be me, accepting my personality and helping me work on my weaknesses and vice versa.
Thank you for being an amazing cook knowing that I can’t cook to save my life.😋
Thank you for agreeing to be the mother of my kids
And last but not the least;
Thank you for agreeing to spend the rest of your life with me.
My Prayer is that as we step into the next phase of our life, God who is the founder of this institution called marriage will lead and teach in all things.
I Love you to the moon No sorry the moon is too far maybe to the furthest part of the earth wit Uber😂.
Ok bye we have a wedding to plan.
#WilliamsGotTheOscar

Photo Credit: @williamsuchemba

