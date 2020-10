Multitalented singer, and songwriter Pepenazi tied the knot to his beautiful bride, photographer and videographer, Janine Osbourne today.

The court wedding took place at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi Lagos.

Brother to the groom Do2dtun shared the good news and wrote:

Our youngest sealed it! .. God bless your union @pepenazi & @janineosbourne ❤️

Photo Credit: @do2dtun