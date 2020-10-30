Connect with us

Ka3na's Next Career Move is a Reality TV Show "Keeping Up With The Jones"

Go Behind The Scenes of Funke Akindele-Bello's New Movie "Omo Ghetto: The Saga"

All the Reasons You Should Anticipate "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" in Photos

You Should Watch this Short Film "Mercy Mercy" starring #BBNaija's Erica

5 Times Falz Perfectly Fused Activism with Music & Comedy

The Season Finale of "The Men's Club" is Here!

Kofi Siriboe Chats With Issa Rae About Gaining Confidence & Finding Freedom

Kim Kardashian West's 40th Birthday Trip to A Private Island - Guest List Revealed!

Tyler Perry, Issa Rae & Michaela Coel named in THR's List of "Hollywood's 50 Most Powerful TV Showrunners of 2020"

Biodun Stephen is Cooking Something & It stars Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola & Timini Egbuson

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

#BBNaija Lockdown housemate  Ka3na is set to bring new content for her fans as she announces her reality show, Keeping Up With The Jones‘ which will cover her life’s experiences as a businesswoman and a mom.

According to her, it’s like nothing we’ve seen before!

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, she says:

Photo via official_ka3na

It’s A Lifestyle 🌟🌟🌟BOSS NATION Here Is The Content You Signed Up For😁😁

🎬 KEEP UP WITH THE JONES’ REALITY SHOW
Coming Soon

From the Big Brother Naija show, you can tell my life is an open book! Sharing my life experiences with you all comes easy!
My life is a cocktail of interesting activities!
From unpredictable events to motherhood featuring my adorable little girl @lila_bossbaby to the daily struggles that go on behind the scenes right up to building a successful business @amourka3na And Of Course My Interesting Marriage! You don’t know half of it! 😜

This is like nothing you have seen before.

Photo Credit: Official_Ka3na

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Joy

    October 30, 2020 at 12:06 pm

    I just can’t get over this girl’s smile. Mama and daughter looking glam😍

    Reply

