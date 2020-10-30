Ka3na’s Next Career Move is a Reality TV Show “Keeping Up With The Jones”

#BBNaija Lockdown housemate Ka3na is set to bring new content for her fans as she announces her reality show, Keeping Up With The Jones‘ which will cover her life’s experiences as a businesswoman and a mom.

According to her, it’s like nothing we’ve seen before!

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, she says:

It’s A Lifestyle 🌟🌟🌟BOSS NATION Here Is The Content You Signed Up For😁😁 🎬 KEEP UP WITH THE JONES’ REALITY SHOW

Coming Soon From the Big Brother Naija show, you can tell my life is an open book! Sharing my life experiences with you all comes easy!

My life is a cocktail of interesting activities!

From unpredictable events to motherhood featuring my adorable little girl @lila_bossbaby to the daily struggles that go on behind the scenes right up to building a successful business @amourka3na And Of Course My Interesting Marriage! You don’t know half of it! 😜 This is like nothing you have seen before.

Photo Credit: Official_Ka3na