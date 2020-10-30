Go Behind The Scenes of Funke Akindele-Bello’s New Movie “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

Connect with us

BN TV

The Nollywood movie Omo Ghetto was nothing short of a blockbuster, and the sequel, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, is about to rock our screens.

While we anticipate all the drama and excitement, SceneOne TV takes us on a journey through everything that happened behind the scenes.

Meet The “Yahoo boys” In The Movie “Omo Ghetto The Saga”. The movie features Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Nosa Rex, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe

Watch the video here:

