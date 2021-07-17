Ka3na Slayed Every Look She Wore to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

The BBNaija Lockdown reunion show has been over for a few weeks now, but we still can’t get over the fashion moments. Not only did the housemates mend broken relationships and speak their truth, but they also came dressed to impress. The housemates managed to consistently amaze us with their versatile style.

The majority of Ka3na‘s clothes for the event were from her fashion company, Ka3na Brand. Check out all of her outfits for the reunion show.

Look 1

Ka3na in Ka3na Brand

Look 2

Ka3na in Ka3na Brand

Look 3

Ka3na in Ka3na Brand

Look 4

Ka3na in Bellezza Audace

Look 5

Ka3na in Ka3na Brand