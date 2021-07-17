Connect with us

Ka3na Slayed Every Look She Wore to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

#BNWeekInReview: Get all the Scoop on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

The Swoon-Worthy Outfits Dorathy Wore to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Bovi Ugboma & Sophie Alakija make a hilarious pair in this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Episode 11 (The Gift of Giving) of Accelerate TV's "The Olive" is Here

Ranti gets her hands on a juicy story in Episode 4 of Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It"

Tola Adesanmi of Spleet is the Latest Guest on Adeolu Adefarasin’s “Shop Talk” Show

Prince’s Looks for the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show Were Beyond Perfect

Azeez's scheme backfires on him in this episode of "My Name is A-Zed" Season 2

The “Assistant Madams” Are Back! Watch the Teaser

The BBNaija Lockdown reunion show has been over for a few weeks now, but we still can’t get over the fashion moments. Not only did the housemates mend broken relationships and speak their truth, but they also came dressed to impress. The housemates managed to consistently amaze us with their versatile style.

The majority of Ka3na‘s clothes for the event were from her fashion company, Ka3na Brand. Check out all of her outfits for the reunion show.

Look 1

Ka3na in Ka3na Brand

Look 2

Ka3na in Ka3na Brand

Look 3

Ka3na in Ka3na Brand

Look 4

Ka3na in Bellezza Audace

Look 5

Ka3na in Ka3na Brand

