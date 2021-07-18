Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on Four Episodes of “Highway Girls” Right Here

BN TV

Dimma Umeh's Latest Life Update + Emotional Story Time

BN TV Music

Kida Kudz's Performance of "Problem" on "Glitch Sessions" is a Must-Watch

BN TV Living

Kiki Foodies has a Great Recipe for Apple Juice

BN TV Living

Ify's Kitchen's Recipe for Ofe Ugu

BN TV Movies & TV

Bovi Ugboma & Sophie Alakija make a hilarious pair in this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 11 (The Gift of Giving) of Accelerate TV's "The Olive" is Here

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ranti gets her hands on a juicy story in Episode 4 of Ndani TV's "Rumour Has It"

BN TV Movies & TV

Tola Adesanmi of Spleet is the Latest Guest on Adeolu Adefarasin’s “Shop Talk” Show

BN TV

Watch Gbemi & Toolz ask the FAQs about Cosmetic Surgery on the "OffAir Show"

BN TV

Catch Up on Four Episodes of “Highway Girls” Right Here

Published

60 mins ago

 on

Have you missed the last four episodes (14 – 17) of web series “Highway Girls”, you can catch up here and now.

“Highway Girls” is centred on a group of smart and clever high school teens in a supersonic race to live adult life irrespective of the consequences. It brings to light the state of the street for the nurture of the girl child.

The series stars Ejike Metusela, Sharon Ifedi, Emmanuel Precious, Nwabueze Rachael, Gladys Benson, Chuks Chyke and other talented actors.

Episode 14:

Episode 15:

Episode 16:

Episode 17:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: You Can Succeed Without Competing with Others

Mfonobong Inyang: The Time to Give D’Tigers Their Flowers is Now!

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Protect Your Money From Inflation

Favour David-Bolade: Should We Really Follow Our Passion? 

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended
Advertisement
css.php