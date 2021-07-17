Trish O Couture’s Spring/Summer 2021 Collection is Worth Your Attention!

Connect with us

Luxury womenswear brand Trish O Couture has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2021 collection tagged ETERNAL BLOOM. Set against floral backdrops, this lookbook is designed to portray warmth, beauty, softness and the strength of a woman.

According to the statement of the Creative Director:

I believe that every woman’s bloom can be eternal. Known for our glamourous dresses, this collection is targeted at an industry that is still thriving regardless of the present economic crisis in the nation – The Wedding Industry.

Our latest offering is a perfect fit for a wedding dress, reception dress, bridesmaids and wedding guests. To make it inclusive, this collection features women from all works of life, with different body sizes, different ages and different forms of beauty.

I believe very strongly that beauty comes in different sizes, and welcome all sizes and classes of women as clients.

See the full collection below.

Credits

Brand– Trish O Couture @trishocouture

StylingRhoda Ebun @rhodaebun

PhotographyTosin Joshua

DécorNwando Signatures @nwandosignatures

Accessories– Crown IT @_crownitbackuppage

Hair Styling@thehaircenter_ @veebeezofficial @hairbyugo

Makeup@dabota_cosmetics| @boldcosmeticsng| @tshakky

Models@MimiOrjiekweng|@PreciousOkoye|@DabotaLawson|@Eriata_Ese

@Urielmusicstar|@temipost|@DestinyAmaka|@Tshakky

