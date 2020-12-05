Just in time for Christmas, luxury fashion house Trish O Couture has released its festive collection which features high-octane styles that can be worn for events, weddings, parties and more during this celebratory season.

The brand wrote in the statement following the release:

It’s a tradition with the fashion brand to release a festive collection every end of the year; and this year regardless of the challenges and tragedies that came with 2020, being alive is still worth the celebration.

See the full lookbook below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Brand

Credits

Brand: Trish O Couture @trishocouture

Photography @mlogimagery