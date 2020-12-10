Connect with us

The BN Style Recap: We're So Excited About These Style Stories This Week!

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says Nigeria will be able to access COVID-19 Vaccines from the end of January

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo Re-Elected for Second Term

Petrol Will Now be Sold at ₦162.44

This Head-Turning Amede Collection Is Perfect For Relaxed Festivities

US Government includes Nigeria on Religious Freedom Blacklist | What It Means

Breakdancing is Officially an Olympic Sport

Nora Dadu'ut & Amaka Ugwueze win Senatorial Seat | See Who Else Won the Bye-Election

#BellaNaijaMCM Lawrence Afere of Springboard Nigeria is Helping Smallholder Farmers Grow Yield & Earn More

Nigerians Won't Have to Pay the Reciprocity Fee When Applying for a US Visa

Hi BellaNaijarians!

Are you a BellaStylista yet? We’re here trying to convert you with your weekly dose of style around Africa; it’s time for the BellaNaija Style Recap! Here’s what you’ve missed in the past week over there on our awesome African style, beauty, and living website!

Check out this post, and click on the title links for more on each story. Don’t forget to visit www.bellanaijastyle.com, share the links and subscribe to our newsletter as well.

@blue_mbombo

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 52

@veekee_james in chic_byveekeejames

#AnkaraStylesWeLove: Issue 109 | An AsoEbiBella x BN Style Collab

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

