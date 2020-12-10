NCC Instructs Network Operators to Suspend Sale, Registration & Activation of New SIM Cards

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Telecommunication companies in Nigeria have been ordered to suspend the sale, registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM Cards) by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

As we know, it is a normal tradition for most Nigerians to return home at the end of every year. Due to this, there is almost always a high demand for certain things like SIM cards and the likes at this time of the year.

The Commission’s Director, Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde made this known in a press statement on Wednesday. He stated that the instruction was “in line with the directive of the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), to afford the Commission time to embark on another audit of the Subscriber Registration Database.” Vanguard reports.

Explaining further, the NCC stated that it was “in line with the Federal Government desire to consolidate the achievement of the SIM Card registration exercise of September 2019.” However, it added that “where it is absolutely necessary, exemption may be granted in writing by the Commission following approval from the Federal Government.”

The NCC also warned Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to note that “non-compliance with this directive will be met with strict sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license. As the Minister has earlier directed in January 2020, all citizens are urged to immediately secure Digital Identification from the National Identity Management Commission and submit it to the Network Operators.”

Photo Credit: talkandroid.com

Related Topics:
