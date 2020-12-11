TIME has named both US President-elect, Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris as the 2020 Person of the Year.

In 2019, TIME picked young climate activist, Greta Thunberg as the Person of the Year.

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world,” wrote TIME editor-in-chief and CEO, Edward Felsenthal.

The two made history on November 7 when they won the US 2020 election, with Joe Biden becoming the oldest person to assume the office of US president, and Kamala Harris, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president-elect when they are sworn in on 20 January 2021.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

NBA star LeBron James was named Athlete of the Year and Korean pop group BTS was Entertainer of the Year, both of which were revealed on NBC’s “Today” show Thursday morning.

