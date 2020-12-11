Connect with us

News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year

News

NCC Instructs Network Operators to Suspend Sale, Registration & Activation of New SIM Cards

News

The BN Style Recap: We're So Excited About These Style Stories This Week!

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says Nigeria will be able to access COVID-19 Vaccines from the end of January

News

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo Re-Elected for Second Term

News

Petrol Will Now be Sold at ₦162.44

News

This Head-Turning Amede Collection Is Perfect For Relaxed Festivities

News

US Government includes Nigeria on Religious Freedom Blacklist | What It Means

News

Breakdancing is Officially an Olympic Sport

News

Nora Dadu'ut & Amaka Ugwueze win Senatorial Seat | See Who Else Won the Bye-Election

News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

TIME has named both US President-elect, Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris as the 2020 Person of the Year.

In 2019, TIME picked young climate activist, Greta Thunberg as the Person of the Year.

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world,” wrote TIME editor-in-chief and CEO, Edward Felsenthal.

The two made history on November 7 when they won the US 2020 election, with Joe Biden becoming the oldest person to assume the office of US president, and Kamala Harris, becoming the first female, first Black and first South Asian US vice president-elect when they are sworn in on 20 January 2021.

NBA star LeBron James was named Athlete of the Year and Korean pop group BTS was Entertainer of the Year, both of which were revealed on NBC’s “Today” show Thursday morning.

Read the full feature here.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Standing Up For Human Rights; Why Nigerian Lives Must Matter

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?

Where Can Nigerian Women Run To to Save Themselves From Domestic Violence?

Firecracker Toyeen: The Lessons I’ve Learned from Cooking

#BNShareYourHustle: Everythingfoodstore is Your Go-To Store for Healthy Food
Advertisement
css.php