The Swoon-Worthy Outfits Dorathy Wore to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

The BBNaija Lockdown reunion show has been over for a few weeks now, but we still can’t get over the fashion moments. Not only did the housemates mend broken relationships and speak their truth, but they also came dressed to impress. Take a look at all of Dorathy Bachor‘s ensembles for the reunion show, which are likely to appeal to our #Bellastylistas who are eager to up their fashion game.

Look 1

Dorathy in SOMO By Somo

Look 2

Dorathy in SOMObysomo

Look 3

Dorathy in Lady Biba

Look 4

Dorathy in SOMObysomo

Look 5

Dorathy in Hertunba Fashion

Look 6

Photo Credit: @photokulture