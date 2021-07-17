Connect with us

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Banky W, Gbemi and all the Beautiful Guests at Toolz' Birthday Dinner

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On-air personality, Tolu Oniru-Demuren, popularly known as Toolz celebrated “another trip around the sun” on the 6th of July and to mark her birthday, she had an intimate dinner with family and close friends including her husband Captain Tunde Demuren, Banky W, Ebuka and Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman, Mike and Perri Edwards, Gbemi Olateru and Femisoro Ajayi, and other beautiful people.

The Beat FM Group Programme Director has now shared photos from her birthday dinner, filled with laughter, fun, food and good vibes, and we’ve got the scoop right here for you.

Take a look!

Photo Credit: @toolzo

