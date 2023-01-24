Connect with us

Ka3na Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ka3na is about to be a mom for the second time.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with baby number 2. The maternity photos show a visibly pregnant new mama in a black bodysuit with golden sunlight flooding the room. She posed with her first child, Lila.

"We Are Pregnant 🤍🖤🤫! @lila_bossbaby. We've Carried You In Our Hearts For Far Too Longggg! Now We Are Restless To Hold You In Our Arms And Show You Off To The World. Together We Will Love; Nurture & Watch "YOU"BLOSSOM," wrote Ka3na.

 

