Nnamdi’s Mum Helped Him Find His Soulmate, Adaora!

Nnamdi and Adaora are our lovebirds for today. Their sweet fairytale was made possible by Nnamdi’s mum! It all began when she was looking through a souvenir and saw Adaora’s photo on it.

She instantly knew she had found the perfect match for her son. Little did she know that her intuition would lead to such a beautiful love story! Now, it’s all sparks and butterflies as Adaora and Nnamdi tie the knot in a colourful Igbo traditional wedding. They served steady regal looks with each outfit, exuding elegance. They celebrated their love and culture in grand style, and we totally love how the couple came through repping roots and having fun while at it. We simply can’t get enough of the love that these two share.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Nnamdi:

It started with a calendar! You know, one of those souvenirs they give at events. Adaora’s family photo was in a calendar posted at her Uncle’s office in Nigeria. My mother noticed the calendar and asked about Adaora’s status. And of course, she got the number once she got the right answer. Our Nigerian parents are so persistent. As you would expect, my mother would not let me rest until I made the call. Both of us lived in the US. I finally decided to contact her via text. She did not respond because she was overwhelmed with constant messages and calls from family members trying to introduce her to prospects.

Adaora came with that lady in red slay 😍

I decided to call a few days later. And guess what, Adaora did not pick up! Adaora tells me all the time that the reason we have a happy ending is because I left a voicemail. Something compelled him to listen to it right away. I sounded sincere and warm, prompting Adaora to return my call immediately. We spoke for around an hour, ranging from topics about ourselves, careers, and the pressure parents were putting on children to get married, among other things. After talking daily for a week, Ada proposed we stay friends due to the long distance, and I agreed. Following about a week break, our frequent conversations picked up where we left off, talking every day for a month, during which we felt increasingly sure we were meant for each other. As you might expect, what followed is now a part of history!

Joined together as one!

