Watch the Beautiful Moment Iyabo Ojo Prays for Priscillia Before her Nikkah

This video of Iyabo Ojo praying for her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, before her Nikkah ceremony is so beautiful. Nothing compares to a mother’s love.

Dressed in a rich chocolate brown bubu with gold accents and a matching turban, Iyabo placed her hand on Priscilla’s shoulder and prayed for her marriage to be blessed with children and to last forever. She also shared some marital advice, reminding her to honour and respect her husband. In a playful moment, she told Priscilla not to be as stubborn as her mum, making them both laugh. It was such a sweet and emotional moment.

Priscilla and her fiancé, Tanzanian music artist Juma Jux, had their Nikkah ceremony yesterday, surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones.

See the sweet video and more photos of them below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)