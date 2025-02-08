“Still My Best Decision!” – Veekee James & Femi Atere Mark 1 Year of Their Traditional Wedding in Style

Connect with us

Veekee James and Femi Atere are celebrating one year of their traditional wedding anniversary in style. The fashion designer and her husband, known for their stylish wedding that was the talk of the town, marked the milestone with elegant Yoruba attire and sweet words.

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Love is in the air! Just yesterday, we saw the beautiful moments from Ifedayo Agoro’s engagement and Priscilla Ojo’s Nikkah ceremony. Today, Veekee James and Femi Atere are celebrating a special moment—their traditional wedding anniversary.

It has been a year since they promised forever to each other in their #LoveUnbeaten24 ceremony, and to mark the occasion, they shared beautiful photos of them in elegant Yoruba attire.

Veekee looks absolutely breathtaking in a burgundy mermaid-style dress with intricate details, pairing it with a matching gele, a stylish hand fan, and elegant jewellery. Femi matches her perfectly in a richly embroidered agbada, completing his look with a cap, coral beads, and a traditional staff.

Alongside the photos, Veekee shared a sweet message to her husband:

Posting these pictures with tears of joy in my eyes.
1 year later and you are still my best decision!
Happy Trad Wedding Anniversary, Ayomi.
I will forever be your sweet sweet baby girl 🥰
I love you I love you I love you sooooo very much ❤️

Their traditional wedding was the talk of the town, with Veekee James, known for her stylish designs, making sure she and her husband looked nothing short of spectacular. Every outfit was a statement, every detail carefully crafted, making their wedding not just a celebration of love but a showcase of style and elegance.

Take a look at how they’re celebrating today.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

