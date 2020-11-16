BamBam & Teddy A’s Loving Anniversary Messages Will Make You Fall In Love With Their Love

Time flies when you’re in love! It’s a year already since BBNaija first couple, Bambam and Teddy A tied the knot in an elaborate white wedding in Dubai.

The lovebirds took to Instagram with adorable love notes for each other. Teddy A assures Bambam that he’s got her for life

Hey, lover @bammybestowed you know we in this for life and I got you no matter what right? Happy anniversary bestie, I love you! ❤️❤️❤️

And she wrote:

I cannot believe we are just one year old today… feels like 10years or more. ✨

Thank you for being my safe place, ❤️ thank you for being an amazing support system, thank you for being a blessing to our daughter and me, I thank God for blessing me with you. Cheers to many more farting! And refusing to open the door no matter how much you beg me, cheers to many more arguments and banter and genuine efforts to be better for each other, most importantly, cheers to forever with you, my lover, and best friend. @iamteddya ❤️

Relive the glam moments from their wedding with the photos below: