See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 139

Kamie Crawford Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in a Striking Hanifa Look

Thuso Mbedu is Serving #BodyGoals On The Latest Cover of Women’s Health SA Magazine!

Guys, Get in Here – This FreshbyDotun Collection Has The Updated Pieces You Need!

The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Outfits From Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's Nuptials

7 Insightful Quotes from the 3rd Edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

#BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Proved He Is The King Of Agbadas With This Look

Adut Akech is Breathtaking in Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign

TGIF: 9 Effortlessly Chic Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas— You’re Welcome!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola OJ (@lolaoj)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ama Godson (@amagodson_a)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thandokazi Mfundisi (@thandomfundisi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle Tautie (@michelle_tautie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by content creator (@marrissabreann)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ANITA OKOCHA (@anita_okocha_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Pommier (@olivia_lafabuleuse)

 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

