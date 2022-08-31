Connect with us

Week in Style: Forget Neutrals, Ramona McDermott is on Board With Vibrant Looks 7 Days a Week

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 139

Kamie Crawford Brings Barbiecore Style to 2022 VMAs in a Striking Hanifa Look

Thuso Mbedu is Serving #BodyGoals On The Latest Cover of Women’s Health SA Magazine!

Guys, Get in Here – This FreshbyDotun Collection Has The Updated Pieces You Need!

The Best Celebrity Wedding Guest Outfits From Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe's Nuptials

7 Insightful Quotes from the 3rd Edition of the BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

How Nicki Minaj, Lizzo & Lil Nas X Pulled Up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

#BBNaija Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Proved He Is The King Of Agbadas With This Look

Adut Akech is Breathtaking in Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Ramona McDermott knows a thing or two about looking impeccably chic. She is one fashion creative who isn’t afraid to mix the boldest colours. The style star has an innate skill for pulling off all sorts of styles and, somehow, always makes it feel put-together.

If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits using Ramona as a style guide.

Monday

Start the week with an unmissable all-black look paired with a vibrant blazer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

Tuesday

A fun printastic look to cure your post-Monday blues.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

Wednesday 

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

Thursday 

You can never go wrong with a gorgeous monochromatic ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

Friday 

We are always here for a look that transitions from work-to-evening hangouts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

Saturday

From brunch events to running errands on the weekend, we can’t think of a more perfect look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

Sunday 

Sunday best anyone? Ramona nailed this look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

