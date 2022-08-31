Week in Style: Forget Neutrals, Ramona McDermott is on Board With Vibrant Looks 7 Days a Week

Ramona McDermott knows a thing or two about looking impeccably chic. She is one fashion creative who isn’t afraid to mix the boldest colours. The style star has an innate skill for pulling off all sorts of styles and, somehow, always makes it feel put-together.

If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits using Ramona as a style guide.

Monday

Start the week with an unmissable all-black look paired with a vibrant blazer.

Tuesday

A fun printastic look to cure your post-Monday blues.

Wednesday

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!

Thursday

You can never go wrong with a gorgeous monochromatic ensemble.

Friday

We are always here for a look that transitions from work-to-evening hangouts.

Saturday

From brunch events to running errands on the weekend, we can’t think of a more perfect look.

Sunday

Sunday best anyone? Ramona nailed this look!

