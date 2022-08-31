Style
Week in Style: Forget Neutrals, Ramona McDermott is on Board With Vibrant Looks 7 Days a Week
Ramona McDermott knows a thing or two about looking impeccably chic. She is one fashion creative who isn’t afraid to mix the boldest colours. The style star has an innate skill for pulling off all sorts of styles and, somehow, always makes it feel put-together.
If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have rounded up seven stylish fits using Ramona as a style guide.
Monday
Start the week with an unmissable all-black look paired with a vibrant blazer.
Tuesday
A fun printastic look to cure your post-Monday blues.
Wednesday
On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period!
Thursday
You can never go wrong with a gorgeous monochromatic ensemble.
Friday
We are always here for a look that transitions from work-to-evening hangouts.
Saturday
From brunch events to running errands on the weekend, we can’t think of a more perfect look.
Sunday
Sunday best anyone? Ramona nailed this look!
