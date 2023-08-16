Connect with us

Workwear Ensembles BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Issue 183

See How Style Stars Are Popping In Orange This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 250

Olivia Arukwe Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at the EMY Africa Awards’ Soiree in Lagos

From Italy to You: Lae x Jules Unveils Debut Collection 'Letters to Mama'

Every Look Worth Seeing at The Pre-EMY Africa Awards' Event

No One Does Chic Travel Style Quite Like Oyin Edogi

26-year-old Natasha Joubert Is The New Miss South Africa

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun's Fashion Moments Will Add That OOMPH to Your Style This Week!

 Temi Otedola Was A Proper Lagos Babe At Her Latest Outing

These 5 Beauty Looks From The Private Screening Of JAGUN JAGUN Deserve Your Attention

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Asiyami Gold 🇳🇬 (@asiyami_gold)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvanie🐈‍⬛ (@missbantu_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sintle. (@sintle_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe 🇿🇦 (@nthambe633)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joanne Nneka Anyansi (@nikkiandtees)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soms (@somto_agwu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wisani Mkansi (@wisanimkansi)

