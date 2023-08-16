From Italy to You: Lae x Jules Unveils Debut Collection ‘Letters to Mama’

Named after its founder, Jemea Lady ‘Lae’ Limunga, and her mother, Julie ‘Jules’ Mofoke, the Italian-made Cameroonian leather fashion bag brand Lae x Jules has just launched its debut collection, titled “Letters to Mama,” as a tribute to the founder’s late mother.

According to the brand’s story, this debut collection is a flame fueled by passion and honor. It is Lae’s tribute to her late mother, Jules, who not only shared Lae’s love for bags but also fanned the flames of her daughter’s design journey since she was old enough to hold a pencil.

The brand is on a mission to empower individuals who aim to make a statement through their style. Crafted in Italy, these luxurious, handcrafted leather bags cater to those who desire confidence, minimalism, sophistication, or simply a standout presence.

The founder, Jemea Lady (Lae) Limunga, embarked on a personal journey of seeking unique fashion pieces, which ultimately led her to create Lae x Jules. This brand addresses the need for distinctive, non-verbal expressions of individuality – the desire to make a statement without using one’s voice.

This envelope-inspired collection features 3 signature pieces: the Zoiey Mini, the Zoiey Midi, and the Zoiey Laptop bag; crafted with durable calf-skin pebbled leather and meticulous techniques

With its homage to the founder's mother and dedication to making a statement, Lae x Jules' "Letters to Mama" collection captures the essence of minimalist elegance and self-expression.

















For more information, visit their website and explore their latest collection. You can also connect with them on major social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok, using the handle @laexjules.

