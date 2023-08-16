Olivia Arukwe Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at the EMY Africa Awards’ Soiree in Lagos

Connect with us

Published

22 mins ago

Olivia Arukwe was one of the best-dressed guests at the EMY Africa Awards’ soiree event, hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, August 13th 2023.

Olivia attended the event in a one-of-a-kind aso-oke blazer masterminded by Emmy Kasbit. She elegantly matched it with a flowing black maxi dress by Hertunba. Her ensemble was beautifully complemented by striking gold earrings, a collection of bangles that made a statement, and a miniature bag that blended gold and black accents.

 

As for beauty, the star emitted a radiant glow, enhancing her features with captivating smokey eyes. Her lips sported a matte nude shade, perfectly harmonising with her overall look. To complete her ensemble, she opted for ombre wavy hair that added a touch of graceful elegance.

 

Photography: @ngozieme

Blazer: @emmykasbit

Dress: @hertunba

Credits

 

 

 

 

