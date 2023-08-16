Olivia Arukwe Made Sure All Eyes Were on Her at the EMY Africa Awards’ Soiree in Lagos

Olivia Arukwe was one of the best-dressed guests at the EMY Africa Awards’ soiree event, hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, August 13th 2023.

Olivia attended the event in a one-of-a-kind aso-oke blazer masterminded by Emmy Kasbit. She elegantly matched it with a flowing black maxi dress by Hertunba. Her ensemble was beautifully complemented by striking gold earrings, a collection of bangles that made a statement, and a miniature bag that blended gold and black accents.

As for beauty, the star emitted a radiant glow, enhancing her features with captivating smokey eyes. Her lips sported a matte nude shade, perfectly harmonising with her overall look. To complete her ensemble, she opted for ombre wavy hair that added a touch of graceful elegance.

Credits

Photography: @ngozieme

Blazer: @emmykasbit

Dress: @hertunba