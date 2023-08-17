Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

Orange is the colour between yellow and red on the spectrum of visible light. It combines the passion of red with the positivity of yellow. Bright and vibrant oranges are fun colours with bursts of youthfulness, energy, and happiness. They inspire creativity and uplift moods while golden oranges exude a sense of luxury and prestige.

Orange is generally associated with optimism and good vibes. If you’re looking to get an audience excited about something, consider going for orange. It’s an attention-grabbing, warm colour that really pops when combined with cool tones. Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next week.

That wraps it up for Issue 250!